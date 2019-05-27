The Fallen Angels Complete Edition Announced for Consoles and Arcade - News

Zerodiv at the 10th anniversary event for Takadanobaba Game Center Mikado announced it is working on a complete edition of the 1998 arcade fighting The Fallen Angels. It will first release for arcades and later for consoles.

The original version of the game was believed to be unfinished with four unplayable character sprites, according to Unseen64.

