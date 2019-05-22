AeternoBlade II Launches This Fall - News

Developer Corecell Technology announced the action puzzle platformer, AeternoBlade II, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC this fall and will be published by PQube.

Here is an overview of the game:

Hatred infects the land. Its corruption has created the Dark Abyss, a destructive void powerful enough to break the very fabric of reality. To prevent its destruction from spreading, the ancient Lords of Time hide three time-altering weapons, known as the AeternoBlades, by scattering them across dimensions. But only their power can restore the universe to order.

It’s now up to the young heroine Freyja to find them, mustering all her courage and skill with a sword to travel across the most dangerous parts of time and space. The journey takes her to the kingdom of Chronosia, where two brave warriors Felix and Bernard take part in a desperate fight to save their home.

United by fate, these three heroes must work together and use the power of the AeternoBlades to defy the abyss. Or reality, as they know it, will cease to exist…

Key Features:

Harness the AeternoBlade – And defy the abyss in this sequel to the fast-paced action/puzzle platformer. In AeternoBlade II, use the power of time itself to outwit your enemies and explore mysterious new dimensions. Jump between frenetic combat encounters and intriguing puzzle segments that require ingenious use of time.

– And defy the abyss in this sequel to the fast-paced action/puzzle platformer. In AeternoBlade II, use the power of time itself to outwit your enemies and explore mysterious new dimensions. Jump between frenetic combat encounters and intriguing puzzle segments that require ingenious use of time. Play as Three Unique Characters – Including returning heroine Freyja, and newcomers Felix and Bernard, as they journey across dimensions in a desperate struggle against the destruction of the Dark Abyss. The power of the AeternoBlade must be returned or reality, as they know it, will face total collapse.

