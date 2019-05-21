Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Headed to Switch - News

/ 127 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games announced Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on May 28 for $14.99. Pre-orders include a 10 percent discount.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The Switch version of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons introduces an all-new two-player local cooperative mode, offering players an opportunity to experience the heartwarming fairytale adventure together with friends or family for the very first time. Players can embark on an epic journey in single-player or with a friend to solve puzzles, explore stunning locations and face off against harrowing bosses. In addition to the new two-player cooperative mode, the Switch version of the game will come with exclusive bonus content, including a behind-the-scenes commentary from director Josef Fares and a concept art gallery.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles