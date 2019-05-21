Codemasters Announce GRID, Releasing in September - News

Codemasters have announced the latest entry in their GRID racing series (simply titled 'GRID') will be releasing on PS4, XB1 & PC on the 13th of September.

The race is on. GRID - coming September 2019.



Head over to IGN to watch the announcement trailer now ➡️ https://t.co/KfVAqUs1jj pic.twitter.com/2dGlb9Mstw — GRID (@gridgame) May 21, 2019

The title follows 2014's GRID Autosport and two prior entries that released on seventh-generation consoles as a spin-off from their TOCA franchise. Watch the launch trailer below:

The game's artistic director, Chris Smith, noted:

"GRID as a racing franchise is revered by our community and we are delighted to bring it to the current generation of consoles. The game offers so much variety and depth, from the number of modern and classic cars through to the locations and race options. Renowned for its handling, the game will appeal to all types of player, from casual drivers who want a lean-in challenge, to sim drivers who want some serious fun.



We are also delighted to work alongside Fernando Alonso who is arguably one of the world’s greatest ever drivers. His experience and knowledge has enabled us to make improvements to both the performance and handling of our cars. We could not be more proud to have signed him both in-game and as a Race Consultant. We can’t wait for our players to experience the final version when it comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC this September."

