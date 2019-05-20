Rage 2 Ends Days Gone's Reign at the Top of the UK Charts - Sales

/ 442 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Despite its incredibly lacklustre critical reception, Rage 2 managed to top the UK charts in week 20. The new release dethrones PlayStation 4 exclusive Days Gone (down 38% this week), which had topped the charts for three weeks running.

However, Rage 2 managed to sell only a quarter of that managed by the original Rage at retail according to GamesIndustry. In terms of platform split, the PS4 accounted for 57% of sales, the Xbox One for 38%, and physical PC copies 5%.

The other new releases this week were A Plague Tale: Innocence, which managed to net 9th position, and Sniper Elite V2 Remastered, which landed just outside the top 10 in 13th position.

The top 10 as a whole was remarkably stable, outside of the two major new releases, although sales across the board were down 30-50% week-on-week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

Rage 2 Days Gone FIFA 19 Mortal Kombat 11 Red Dead Redemption 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy's The Division 2 A Plague Tale: Innocence New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

More Articles