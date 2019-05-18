Kotaku Report: Call of Duty 2020 Now Black Ops 5, Sledgehammer Project Ceased - News

posted 5 hours ago

According to a report published by Jason Schreier on Kotaku, Activision's plans for Call of Duty heading forward over the next few years have been upheaved due to issues with the title being worked on by Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software which was due for release in 2020.

Call of Duty is currently on a three-yearly rotation between studios Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch. This meant we received WWII in 2017 (from Sledgehammer), Black Ops IIII in 2018 (from Treyarch) and are due an Infinity Ward title this year (heavily rumoured to be Modern Warfare 4). As such, the next game is due to come from Sledgehammer in 2020, but Kotaku reports that development on this title has ceased and the team have been assigned to help Treyarch accelerate production on Black Ops 5.

Apparently, Sledgehammer and Raven Software were co-developing a Call of Duty game based on the Cold War for release in 2020, but tensions between the two studios led the project into difficulties which in turn led to its ultimate cancellation. The single-player content is currently being re-purposed into a campaign for Black Ops 5 (fixing one of the largest criticisms from Black Ops IIII), although reportedly the two-year development cycle is already causing issues at Treyarch due to the already-heavy overtime needed to ship Black Ops IIII in time.

