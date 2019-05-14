Killing Floor Franchise Has Shifted Almost 10 Million Copies - Sales

Killing Floor developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive has announced that its first person shooter franchise has almost shifted 10 million copies, on the 10 year anniversary of the original PC game.

Killing Floor, Killing Floor 2, and Killing Floor: Incursion have together earned over $100 million in revenue and, on top of shifting almost 10 million units, have also been played by over 15 million people.

To mark the anniversary and sales milestone Tripwire is running a major sale on Steam, which will run until 20th May and includes last week’s Spring Content Update for Rising Storm 2: Vietnam.

Killing Floor: Double Feature also launches on 21st May for PlayStation 4. It includes Killing Floor 2, all of the seasonal content and DLC released for the game, and the PlayStation VR title Killing Floor: Incursion.

