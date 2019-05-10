Mary Skelter 2 Coming West for Switch, PS4 Version Skipped - News

Idea Factory International have announced that Mary Skelter 2, the sequel to the dungeon crawling RPG Mary Skelter: Nightmares which originally released on PlayStation Vita, will be coming west for Nintendo Switch as a digital-only title. A release window was not announced:

The dungeon-crawling RPG, Mary Skelterâ„¢ 2 is arriving for the Nintendo Switch (via Nintendo eShop) in North America and Europe! A release window will be provided at a later date.



Mary Skelter 2 originally released for the PlayStation 4 in Japan in 2018, but it appears that Idea Factory International will not be localizing this version - possibly due to Sony's new policies on censorship.

Read a description of the game from the official website below:

"Mary Skelter: Nightmares is a 3D dungeon crawling RPG that was released on the PlayStation®Vita in September 2017.

Merging puzzle-solving, heart-racing chases, and interactive dungeons, the game tells a tale of blood and madness, which are laced into the game's mechanics.

Mary Skelter™ 2 evolves these core elements, to bring to you a world teeming with twists and turns, topped with an innovative system working off of the game's previous concept of blood and madness.

Mary Skelter 2 revisits the previous game by including the full remake of Mary Skelter: Nightmares. Improvements made in the remake have been reflected in Mary Skelter 2, for an even more intense experience. (Of course, you can enjoy Mary Skelter 2 on its own.)"

