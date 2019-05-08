Odallus: The Dark Call Update Adds New Control Scheme, Bug Fixes - News

Indie publisher Digerati confirmed this week that Odallus: The Dark Call, which was released earlier this year on Nintendo Switch, has been updated and now features an additional control scheme for players to choose from. Accessible via a new Options menu, the recently released patch (Patch 1.0) brings the following extra options to the title:

Extra control scheme for a more intuitive set-up (Jump is mapped to B button on new input option)

TV Filter (On/Off)

Music (On/Off)

A number of reported bugs and text glitches have also been fixed as part of the update.

Odallus: The Dark Call is out now for Nintendo Switch. PS4 and Xbox One versions are due to be released later this year at a still-to-be-confirmed date.

