Odallus: The Dark Call Update Adds New Control Scheme, Bug Fixes

Indie publisher Digerati confirmed this week that Odallus: The Dark Call, which was released earlier this year on Nintendo Switch, has been updated and now features an additional control scheme for players to choose from. Accessible via a new Options menu, the recently released patch (Patch 1.0) brings the following extra options to the title:
- Extra control scheme for a more intuitive set-up (Jump is mapped to B button on new input option)
- TV Filter (On/Off)
- Music (On/Off)
- SFX (On/Off) A number of reported bugs and text glitches have also been fixed as part of the update.
Odallus: The Dark Call is out now for Nintendo Switch. PS4 and Xbox One versions are due to be released later this year at a still-to-be-confirmed date.