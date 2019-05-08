Quantcast
Odallus: The Dark Call Update Adds New Control Scheme, Bug Fixes - VGChartz
Odallus: The Dark Call Update Adds New Control Scheme, Bug Fixes

by Evan Norris , posted 1 hour ago / 106 Views

Indie publisher Digerati confirmed this week that Odallus: The Dark Call, which was released earlier this year on Nintendo Switch, has been updated and now features an additional control scheme for players to choose from. Accessible via a new Options menu, the recently released patch (Patch 1.0) brings the following extra options to the title:

  • Extra control scheme for a more intuitive set-up (Jump is mapped to B button on new input option) 
  • TV Filter (On/Off) 
  • Music (On/Off) 
  • SFX (On/Off) A number of reported bugs and text glitches have also been fixed as part of the update.

Odallus: The Dark Call is out now for Nintendo Switch. PS4 and Xbox One versions are due to be released later this year at a still-to-be-confirmed date.


1 Comments

KLXVER
KLXVER (31 minutes ago)

Will try it again now. The control scheme was not good.

  • 0