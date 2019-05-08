Goat of Duty Announced for Steam, It Is Exactly What It Sounds Like - News

Publisher Raiser Games and developer 34BigThings have announced fast-paced multiplayer shooter, Goat of Duty, for Windows PC via Steam. The closed beta for the game runs from May 9 to 13.

"OK, look, we admit it," said the developer. "There’s no lore here. You are a goat. You’re armed to the teeth (well, the horns). There are other goats out there who want to kill you. It’s as simple as that."

Here is an overview of the game:

In the grim darkness of the distant future, there are only goats.



It all started with a freak nuclear accident that gave all goats the necessary intelligence to quickly overthrow their human owners with their powerful rams, high jumps, and ear-blowing bleats. No, wait, that wasn’t it. The goats were intelligent from the very beginning, but since they had no thumbs, they waited patiently for humanity to develop automated robots capable of producing what they needed in order to... No, that doesn’t work either. In an alternate universe, goats are the mightiest warriors of the...



OK, look, we admit it. There’s no lore here. You are a goat. You’re armed to the teeth (well, the horns). There are other goats out there who want to kill you. It’s as simple as that. Now go out there and show 'em what you’ve goat.



Goat of Duty is a fast-paced and intense multiplayer first-person shooter, and that’s pretty much all you need to know. No nonsense: no need to master a convoluted metagame, learn different characters, combine skills, strategic team play... just devilish combat arenas, powerful weapons, and fast-paced action. Well, and lots of silly humor, crazy goatstumes (skins), and goat mechanics for you to troll your friends to your heart’s content!

Key Features:

Goats. You are an armed goat fighting other goats. It doesn’t get any better than that!

You are an armed goat fighting other goats. It doesn’t get any better than that! Experience intense deathmatch multiplayer battles for 2 to 10 goats

goats Fast-paced gameplay: Goats are fast and nimble, after all; they can climb pretty much anything and jump really high.

Goats are fast and nimble, after all; they can climb pretty much anything and jump really high. Old-school, no-nonsense shooter experience : Just you and your skills against your enemies!

: Just you and your skills against your enemies! Wear crazy goatstumes, dance like a goat, and troll your buddies when you bleat them in combat!

when you bleat them in combat! Four multiplayer modes: Classic free-for-all and team deathmatch and two original Goat of Duty creations (stay tuned for details!).

Classic free-for-all and team deathmatch and two original Goat of Duty creations (stay tuned for details!). Explore a variety of crazy maps with different playstyles: Feel right at home on a futuristic farm, explore mountains in distant planets, survive the desert of the lambs, experience hair-rising fear at the horror well, wander adrift the space station, or encounter mind-boggling randomness at the medieval village -- among others!

