Xbox Teases Something Game of Thrones Related - News

posted 5 hours ago

The official Xbox Twitter account has released a teaser video showcasing something related to Game of Thrones.

"And now your wait begins. Stay tuned," reads the text on the Tweet.

And now your wait begins.

Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/gfnM1vtAEO — Xbox (@Xbox) May 6, 2019

No information on what the teaser is for has been released. It is possible a Game of Thrones game will be announced at E3 2019 in June.

