Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition Listed for Switch in Canada - News

/ 236 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

EB Games Canada has listed Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch for $29.99 with an August 30 release date.

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Here is an overview of the game:

What starts with War, ends in Death. Awakened by the End of Days, Death, the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen, embarks upon a quest to restore mankind, and redeem his brother’s name. Along the way, the Horseman discovers that there are far worse things than an earthly Apocalypse, and that an ancient grudge may threaten all of Creation.

Key Features:

Play Death: Become the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen, able to destroy entire worlds and battle forces beyond Heaven and Hell.

Become the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen, able to destroy entire worlds and battle forces beyond Heaven and Hell. Epic Universe: Unlike anything the player has seen before, delivered in the unique style of Joe Mad.

Unlike anything the player has seen before, delivered in the unique style of Joe Mad. Player Choice & Customization: Customize your experience with varied armor sets, weapons, and Skill Trees allowing players to create their own Death.

Customize your experience with varied armor sets, weapons, and Skill Trees allowing players to create their own Death. Replay-ability: Explore a vast open world, complete dozens of side quests and customize your Death with a full leveling system, Skill Trees and endless equipment combinations.

Explore a vast open world, complete dozens of side quests and customize your Death with a full leveling system, Skill Trees and endless equipment combinations. Traversal: Death is a nimble and agile character capable of incredible acrobatic feats allowing the player to explore the world like never before.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles