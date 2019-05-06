Days Gone Debuts at the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

Days Gone has debuted at the top of the Italian charts, according to AESVI. The game beat out fellow newcomer, Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4), for the number 1 spot. Don't feel too bad for Netherrealm, though, as they get the consolation prize of having both the PS4 and XBO versions of MK11 in the top 10.

With the new releases, the PS4 versions of FIFA 19 and Grand Theft Auto V dropped to third and fourth respectively, while Yoshi's Crafted World nearly fell out of the Top 10 altogether.

Here are the ten best selling games for Italy for Week 17, 2019:

Days Gone (PS4) Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4) FIFA 19 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Minecraft: Playstation 4 Edition (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) Yoshi's Crafted World (NS) Mortal Kombat 11 (XBO)

