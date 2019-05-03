New Xbox Releases Next Week - Life is Strange 2: Episode 3 - News

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. 13 games in total will release next week.





Here is the full list of games:

Brief Battles

Puyo Puyo Champions

My Big Sister

The Adventures of Bertram Fiddle: Episode 1 – A Dreadly Business

Legend of the Tetrachs

Woodle Tree Adventures

Life is Strange 2: Episode 3 – Wastelands

For the King

Ascendance: First Horizon

Super Space Serpent: Secondary Edition

Reverse Crawl

DragonFangZ: The Rose & Dungeon of Time

Lovecraft’s Untold Stories

