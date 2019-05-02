AMD is 'Excited About What the Next Generation PlayStation Will Do' - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment lead architect Mark Cerny recently revealed the first details on the next generation PlayStation console. The console will be using an AMD Ryzen CPU and contains eight cores of the company’s new 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture , as well as a Radeon Navi GPU.

AMD CEO Lisa Su speaking with CNBC stated that AMD is excited to be working with Sony on the next generation PlayStation.

"What we have done with Sony is really architect something for their application, for their special sauce," said Su. "It’s a great honor for us. We’re really excited about what the next generation PlayStation will do."

The next generation PlayStation won't release in 2019.

