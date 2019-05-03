Feudal Alloy Headed to PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 139 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Feudal Alloy, an epic action adventure featuring fish-controlled medieval robots, is coming out on Xbox One on May 15 (available for pre-order now) and on PS4 on May 14 (US) / May 16 (EU). It previously launched on PC and Switch on January 17. The game will retail for $16.99 / €14.99 / CZK 399.

Features:

Fish-controlled medieval robots!

A dynamic action-combat system with swords, grenades, dodges and other special attack moves

A lot of different equipment that changes both player appearance and attributes

A huge, interconnected world to explore, filled with a wide range of enemies

Varied hand-drawn environments

Loot, a lot of loot!

Hidden collectibles

Secret areas

More Articles