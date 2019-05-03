Feudal Alloy Headed to PS4 and Xbox One - NewsEvan Norris , posted 1 hour ago / 139 Views
Feudal Alloy, an epic action adventure featuring fish-controlled medieval robots, is coming out on Xbox One on May 15 (available for pre-order now) and on PS4 on May 14 (US) / May 16 (EU). It previously launched on PC and Switch on January 17. The game will retail for $16.99 / €14.99 / CZK 399.
Features:
- Fish-controlled medieval robots!
- A dynamic action-combat system with swords, grenades, dodges and other special attack moves
- A lot of different equipment that changes both player appearance and attributes
- A huge, interconnected world to explore, filled with a wide range of enemies
- Varied hand-drawn environments
- Loot, a lot of loot!
- Hidden collectibles
- Secret areas
1 Comments
Beat this on NS, definitely not worth full price, 2 bosses and an abrupt ending. Not a bad game, just average.