Feudal Alloy Headed to PS4 and Xbox One

by Evan Norris , posted 1 hour ago

Feudal Alloy, an epic action adventure featuring fish-controlled medieval robots, is coming out on Xbox One on May 15 (available for pre-order now) and on PS4 on May 14 (US) / May 16 (EU). It previously launched on PC and Switch on January 17. The game will retail for $16.99 / €14.99 / CZK 399.

Features:

  • Fish-controlled medieval robots!
  • A dynamic action-combat system with swords, grenades, dodges and other special attack moves
  • A lot of different equipment that changes both player appearance and attributes
  • A huge, interconnected world to explore, filled with a wide range of enemies
  • Varied hand-drawn environments
  • Loot, a lot of loot!
  • Hidden collectibles
  • Secret areas

1 Comments

Bisa
Bisa (1 hour ago)

Beat this on NS, definitely not worth full price, 2 bosses and an abrupt ending. Not a bad game, just average.

  