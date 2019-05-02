The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II PS4 Release Date Revealed - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America on June 4 and in Europe on June 7.

View the PlayStation 4 release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II gives players the chance to continue an upgraded version of this brilliant Japanese RPG adventure on PlayStation 4. This new console version contains updated features not found in previous console versions of the game including dual voice-overs options for either English or Japanese audio and additional recorded English dialog scenes. Other new features have been designed for returning players will include the popular turbo mode option previously released in the PC versions of the series and in the recent PlayStation 4 release of The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II picks up one month after the decisive collision which changed the fate of the entire nation at the conclusion of Trails of Cold Steel. Speedy, tactical turn-based combat with the newly-developed “ARCUS” system returns with all the bells and whistles players fondly remember alongside a new Overdrive mode, new means of transportation across both the land and sky, new allies, new dangers, and a renewed sense of hope as Rean tirelessly works to right the wrongs that have led the country to disarray.

