Blizzard Won't Have a Booth at Gamescom 2019

Blizzard Entertainment announced it won't have a booth at Gamescom 2019, however, Blizzard merchandise will be available for purchase on the shop area.

Read the blog post below:

As part of a renewed effort this year to maintain our focus on development, for our current games and our future projects, we won’t have a booth at gamescom 2019. The show is an important one for the European and global gaming community, and we’re going to miss meeting players in Cologne this year. You’ll still be able to find Blizzard gear in the gamescom 2019 shop area, and we’re looking forward to returning to the gamescom show floor in the future. We’re also looking forward to sharing more details about the projects we’re currently working on when the time is right.

