WSJ: PlayStation 5 Won't Launch in the Next 12 Months - NewsPatrick Day-Childs , posted 6 hours ago / 526 Views
Although we know the PlayStation 5 is in the works, it won't come out in the next 12 months. That's according to Wall Street Journal Tech Reporter Takashi Mochizuki:
Sony:— Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) April 26, 2019
-No next-gen PlayStation launch over next 12 months
-PS Now has been ave. 40% annual growth since launch, now 700,000 users
-Much of Y31.1 billion (difference between past fy op vs this fy op outlook) to be invested to develop next PlayStation console
That puts the launch window outside of April 2020.
4 Comments
I mean, I've always been expecting a November release anyway, it seems to have worked wonders for the PS4 right out the gate... and it's right in time for my birthday :P
Wow, this is much later than I thought. I guess Sony does have time to put some huge exclusives out on the PS4 in the meantime. Perhaps FFVII Remake Part 1 releases on PS4 after all. In addition to some other games I'm hearing rumblings about.