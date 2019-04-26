WSJ: PlayStation 5 Won't Launch in the Next 12 Months - News

Although we know the PlayStation 5 is in the works, it won't come out in the next 12 months. That's according to Wall Street Journal Tech Reporter Takashi Mochizuki:

Sony:

-No next-gen PlayStation launch over next 12 months

-PS Now has been ave. 40% annual growth since launch, now 700,000 users

-Much of Y31.1 billion (difference between past fy op vs this fy op outlook) to be invested to develop next PlayStation console — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) April 26, 2019

That puts the launch window outside of April 2020.

