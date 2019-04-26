Quantcast
WSJ: PlayStation 5 Won't Launch in the Next 12 Months

by Patrick Day-Childs , posted 6 hours ago / 526 Views

Although we know the PlayStation 5 is in the works, it won't come out in the next 12 months. That's according to Wall Street Journal Tech Reporter Takashi Mochizuki:

That puts the launch window outside of April 2020.


4 Comments

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (5 hours ago)

I mean, I've always been expecting a November release anyway, it seems to have worked wonders for the PS4 right out the gate... and it's right in time for my birthday :P

John2290
John2290 (6 hours ago)

Obviously it is going to be September - November next year.

VAMatt
VAMatt (3 hours ago)

Was anybody really expecting otherwise?

Ljink96
Ljink96 (6 hours ago)

Wow, this is much later than I thought. I guess Sony does have time to put some huge exclusives out on the PS4 in the meantime. Perhaps FFVII Remake Part 1 releases on PS4 after all. In addition to some other games I'm hearing rumblings about.

