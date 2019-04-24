Langrisser I & II Debuts in Aecond on the Japanese Charts - Sales

Langrisser I & II (PS4) has debuted in second on the Japanese charts with sales of 11,902 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 21. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in sixth with sales of 9,031 units.

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain (PS4) remained in first with sales of 12,923 units. That is a 77 percent drop in sales in its second week.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 40,338 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 11,363 units, the 3DS sold 3,232 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 571 units and Xbox One sold 83 units.

Here is the complete top 10 chart:

[PS4] Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain - 12.923 / 68.496 (-77%) [PS4] Langrisser I & II - 11.902 / NEW [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 11.080 / 3.029.577 (-2%) [NSW] Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit - 9.074 / 35.708 (-66%) [NSW] Yoshi's Crafted World - 9.061 / 100.733 (-31%) [NSW] Langrisser I & II - 9.031 / NEW NSW] Minecraft - 8.532 / 737.500 (-6%) [NSW] Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission - 8.161 / 93.283 (-42%) [PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - 7.654 / 231.649 (-31%) NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 7.299 / 575.844 (-14%)

