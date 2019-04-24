Switch Outsells PS4 and Xbox One in the US in March, The Division 2 Tops Software Charts - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in March 2019, according to figures from NPD. Overall spending on hardware dropped 15 percent year-on-year to $282 million. This is not a surprise as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One continue to decline.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 was the best-selling game in the US for the month in terms of dollars and is the sixth highest launch in Ubisoft's history. It is also the second best-selling game of 2019. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice debuted in second and is FromSoftware's second biggest launch, only behind Dark Souls III.





MLB 19: The Show set a franchise record and set a record for sales of a baseball game. The game debuted in third place. Devil May Cry 5 debuted in fourth and had the second-best launch in franchise history, only behind Devil May Cry 4.

Kingdom Hearts III remains the best-selling game of 2019.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in February 2019 in terms of dollars:

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2^ Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice^ MLB 19: The Show Devil May Cry 5 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Red Dead Redemption II NBA 2K19 Grand Theft Auto V Yoshi’s Crafted World* Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII^ Anthem^ Mario Kart 8* Jump Force New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Far Cry New Dawn Minecraft# Battlefield V^ The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Borderlands Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

* Digital sales not included

^ PC digital sales not included

# Minecraft digital sales on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One included

Here are the top 10 selling games so far in 2019:

Kingdom Hearts III The Division 2 Anthem Resident Evil 2 Red Dead Redemption II Jump Force Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

