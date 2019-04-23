World War Z Tops 1 Million Units Sold in 1 Week - Sales

/ 241 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Saber Interactive announced the co-op shooter, World War Z, has sold over one million units in one week.

"Overall the U.S. and EU have been equally strong in sales," said Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch. "We have had 70,000 people playing at once across all platforms, with very similar distribution among PC (Epic Games Store), PS4 and Xbox. What surprises us is the fact that sales outside of the US on the Epic Store have been so strong, with the US being only one quarter of sales."





World War Z is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles