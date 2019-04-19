One Piece: World Seeker Episode 1 DLC Gets Trailer - News

Bandai Namco has released a trailer for the first DLC episode for One Piece: World Seeker called The Void Mirror Prototype. It will release in early summer 2019 for $9.99 / 1,000 yen.

View it below:





One Piece: World Seeker is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



