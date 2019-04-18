Jump Force Trailer Features DLC Character All Might - News

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Jump Force that features the DLC character All Might.

Here are confirmed DLC characters:

Biscuit Krueger (Hunter x Hunter) – A treasure hunter who hides her true age behind a young appearance. While her original form is that of a muscular adult woman, she prefers to stay in her child form to her advantage in gathering intel and deceiving opponents while in combat.

(Hunter x Hunter) – A treasure hunter who hides her true age behind a young appearance. While her original form is that of a muscular adult woman, she prefers to stay in her child form to her advantage in gathering intel and deceiving opponents while in combat. Majin Buu (Dragon Ball Z) – A fearsome enemy of Goku and the Z Fighters. Majin Buu’s endless appetite and lust for destruction make him a terrible threat.

(Dragon Ball Z) – A fearsome enemy of Goku and the Z Fighters. Majin Buu’s endless appetite and lust for destruction make him a terrible threat. Madara Uchiha (Naruto) – A legendary leader of the Uchiha clan and founder of Hidden Leaf Village. He plans to rule the Ninja World as a god and is resurrected as an unstoppable ninja during the Forth Great Ninja War.

(Naruto) – A legendary leader of the Uchiha clan and founder of Hidden Leaf Village. He plans to rule the Ninja World as a god and is resurrected as an unstoppable ninja during the Forth Great Ninja War. Trafalgar D. Water Law (One Piece) – A friendly rival to Luffy of the Straw Hat Pirates. Law is part of a group known as the Worst Generation as well as being the captain and doctor of the Heart Pirates.

(One Piece) – A friendly rival to Luffy of the Straw Hat Pirates. Law is part of a group known as the Worst Generation as well as being the captain and doctor of the Heart Pirates. Hitsugaya Toshiro (Bleach) – A captain of the 10th division of the Gotei 13, a group of Soul Reapers governing the flow of souls between the human world and afterlife realm known as Soul Society.

(Bleach) – A captain of the 10th division of the Gotei 13, a group of Soul Reapers governing the flow of souls between the human world and afterlife realm known as Soul Society. Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez (Bleach) – Formerly the 6th Espada in Sosuke Aizen’s army. Grimmjow’s brutal and sadistic personality makes him one of the major antagonists of the Bleach series.

(Bleach) – Formerly the 6th Espada in Sosuke Aizen’s army. Grimmjow’s brutal and sadistic personality makes him one of the major antagonists of the Bleach series. Katsuki Bakugo (My Hero Academia) – A student in Class 1-A in the U.A. High School. Katsuki is Midoriya’s on-and-off again friend and rival. Katsuki’s Quirk allows him to utilize explosion attacks through special sweat glands in his palms.

Jump Force is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

