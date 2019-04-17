Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Joker DLC Launches April 17 - News

/ 293 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo announced the Joker DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will launch on April 17 for $4.99 as part of the Challenger Pack No. 1. The free version 3.0 update will launch on the same day.

View the lates trailer below:





Challenge Pack No. 1 includes the following:

Character: Joker

Stage: Mementos

Music Tracks Persona 5 “Last Surprise” “Beneath the Mask” (New Arrangement) “Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There” “Rivers in the Desert” “Our Beginning” Persona 4 “Reach Out to the Truth” “I’ll Face Myself” (New Arrangement) “Time to Make History” Persona 3 “Mass Destruction” “Battle Hymn of the Soul” “Aria of the Soul” (New Arrangement)

Classic Mode: Joker Route

Spirit Board: Special Version

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles