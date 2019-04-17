Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Vol. 2: Bubblegum Fatale DLC Launches April 18 - News

Developer Grasshopper Manufacture announced Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Vol. 2: Bubblegum Fatale DLC will launch on April 18.

View a trailer for the DLC below:





The DLC includes the following content:

Bad Girl as a playable character (after completing the game)

Two skills specific to Bad Girl

“Killer Marathon” level expansion

New skill (unlocked by completing Killer Marathon)

“Travis Strikes Back” new scenario

