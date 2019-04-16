Plug And Play Capcom Home Arcade Announced - News

/ 98 Views

by, posted 29 minutes ago

Capcom has announced a new plug and play device, called Capcom Home Arcade. It will include 16 classic Capcom arcade games and will launch in Europe on October 25 for €229.99. Information on the release in North America will be revealed soon.

View a trailer of it below:





Here is an overview of the device:

Celebrating a True Champion of Arcade Gaming:

Emblazoned with Capcom’s iconic duotone logo the Capcom Home Arcade delivers a classic single and multiplayer arcade gaming experience.

Featuring 16 of the best Capcom titles from the golden-age of arcade gaming, the two full-size premium stick and button configurations allow these games to be played the way they were meant to be played.

Authentic Gaming:

Featuring a pair of competition class Sanwa JLF-TP-8YT sticks with 8-way GT-Y directional gates and OBSF buttons for the finest precision, response times and durability.

The 16 pre-installed games are from the original Capcom CPS1 and CPS2 arcade ROMs with emulation provided by FB Alpha, delivering an authentic & accurate arcade experience exclusively for the Capcom Home Arcade.

Play, Compete, Cooperate:

Break some high scores in single player, team up with a friend in co-op multiplayer or destroy them in a head-to-head battle. Then upload your best scores via the Capcom Home Arcade’s onboard WiFi to a Worldwide High Score Leaderboard to see how you match up against other players across the globe.

Featuring 16 Classic Capcom Arcade Titles:

1944: The Loop Master

Alien vs. Predator

Armored Warriors

Capcom Sports Club

Captain Commando

Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness

Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors

ECO Fighters

Final Fight

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Giga Wing

Meta Man: The Power Battle

Progear

Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting

Strider

Super Puzzle Fighter II: Turbo

How it Works:

Simply plug and play!

Connect the supplied HDMI cable from your Capcom Home Arcade to your TV, and the supplied USB cable to a USB power supply and turn on.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles