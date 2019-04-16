Tales of the Neon Sea Gameplay Preview Released - News

Publisher Zodiac Interactive and developer Palm Pioneer have released a gameplay preview video of Tales of the Neon Sea.

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to a world of intrigue and suspicion. Where humans and robots contend with escalating tensions and mutual distrust. And where gangster felines scheme their way to the top of the food chain. Welcome to the Tales of the Neon Sea!



Boasting stunningly detailed pixel art, and featuring a twisting story of mystery and suspense, Tales of the Neon Sea is an exciting new adventure from Chinese indie studio Palm Pioneer. Set in a fully realized cyberpunk cityscape, use your wits and puzzle-solving skills to determine the course of this unique tale.

Tales of the Neon Sea will launch for Windows PC via Steam on April 30, and later for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

