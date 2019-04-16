Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen And Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Collab Announced for Switch - News

/ 214 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Capcom and Grasshopper Manufacture have announced a collaboration between the Nintendo Switch Versions of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen and Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes.





Read information on the collaboration below:

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Side

The version 1.2.0 update for Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes due out on April 18 will add a t-shirt featuring the Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen key visual and logo that can be worn by protagonists Travis and Badman.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Side

From April 25 to July 8, users who own the Switch version of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen can download an official pawn in the image of Travis Touchdown from Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes named “Travis TD.” Pawns are followers of the Arisen (the protagonist).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles