Grand Theft Auto V for the PS4 Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has retaken the top spot on the Italian charts in the 14th week of 2019, according to AESVI. Yoshi's Crafted World (NS) is up one spot to second, while Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) drops two spots to third.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (NS) debuted in seventh place on the charts.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Italy for Week 14, 2019:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Yoshi's Crafted World (NS) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) FIFA 19 (PS4) Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition (PS4) Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission (NS) - NEW New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (NS) Assassin's Creed Odyssey (PS4) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)

