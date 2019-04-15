Capcom Teases Announcement for Tomorrow, April 16 - News

/ 281 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Capcom in a new video is teasing a "special announcement" for tomorrow, April 16 at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET.

The video features Giga Wing, Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Street Fighter 2, Progear, and Alien vs. Predator.

View it below:

Thanks Gematsu.

