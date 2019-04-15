Capcom Teases Announcement for Tomorrow, April 16 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 281 Views
Capcom in a new video is teasing a "special announcement" for tomorrow, April 16 at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET.
The video features Giga Wing, Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Street Fighter 2, Progear, and Alien vs. Predator.
View it below:
Thanks Gematsu.
2 Comments
Feels like it'll be a new character to SF5 but could be a new game? I saw Darkstalkers but what really got me was the Alien vs Predator arcade game! I really want them to remake that game so bad! It was only for the arcade never on console.
First thing this makes me think of is another Street Fighter character in Smash, but I feel like Nintendo would announce that, not Capcom - unless it's to coincide with a new Street Fighter release from Capcom.