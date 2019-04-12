Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission Update Adds New Missions and Cards - News

/ 91 Views

by, posted 47 minutes ago

Bandai Namco announced an update for Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission will add new missions and cards.

Looking for new cards and missions for Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission? We have an update coming soon for SWITCH and PCÂ to give you just that! Watch the teaser now for a sneak peek of what's coming.#superdragonballheroes pic.twitter.com/VRo7nA4jk6 — BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) April 12, 2019

Here is an overview of the update:

Only one week after its release and we’re excited to share a mysterious look at a new character who will soon be joining the already robust character roster in Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission. Will this new addition to the deck be a friend or a foe? How will his addition to the game affect everyone’s deck assembly or card-battle strategy? Will peace finally arrive in Hero Town? Can Beat stand up to the challenge this new character poses or will he befriend this stranger and utilize his powers to defeat evil?

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission is available now worldwide for the Nintendo Switch and WIndows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles