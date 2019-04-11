God Eater 3 Headed to the Switch in July - News

posted 4 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced God Eater 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on July 11 and in North America and Europe on July 12. The game is out now for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

"The Nintendo Switch opens up new ways to experience God Eater 3," said Jackie Simmons, brand manager for Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "The portability of the system means players can meet anytime anywhere to band together and bring down monstrous threats. The platform also enables players to take God Eater 3 on the road, so they’re never far from adventure and fun!"

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Join the elite force known as God Eaters, imbued with the unique ability to wield God Arcs, specialized weapons to take down the nearly indestructible Aragami threat that has ravaged the planet. God Arc weapons can come in a wide variety of melee and ranged type capabilities featuring swords, hammers, sickles, spears, shotguns, sniper rifles, and more. Each weapon also comes with unique transforming functions, extending their utility by providing additional attack options to deal more damage. Players can determine which weapon works best for their playstyle and hone its intricacies when taking on missions in Story Mode or online with other God Eater 3 players.

God Eater 3 incorporates new combat mechanics and customization options to create dynamic fights that change the flow of battles. After devouring an enemy, players can activate Burst Arts which change some of normal attacks into special attacks. Players can also choose between several Burst Arts, as well as the specific effects of the Burst Art, to suit their play style. In addition to Burst Arts, a new Dive ability increases the speed of combat by having players race headlong towards enemies for swift attacks, keeping constant pressure on the opposition.

Players can team-up with three other God Eaters either online or through a local connection to tackle story missions together or combine forces with seven other players online to experience Assault Missions, the largest group battles ever seen in the God Eater franchise. Cooperating and fighting as a team will help engage the Battle Support System. By fighting next to teammates, players can unleash this new ability which shares various power-ups to help the entire team overcome tough fights and secure victory.

