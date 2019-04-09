King Art Games Announces Deep Silver Will Publish Iron Harvest - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer King Art Games announced Deep Silver will publish the upcoming real-time strategy game, Iron Harvest, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

"Over a dozen publishers have voiced interest in publishing Iron Harvest," reads the announcement post. "We spoke to everyone and entered negotiations with a handful. In the end, we have partnered with the publisher we think is the perfect fit for Iron Harvest: Deep Silver.

"Deep Silver are mostly known for publishing the Metro, Saint's Row and Dead Island series. They've also proven that they can support crowdfunded games with such hits as Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Wasteland 2 and Pathfinder: Kingmaker.

"We agreed with Deep Silver that KING Art will retain total creative control. Deep Silver have also committed themselves to help with things like production, first party relations e.g. so we can concentrate to fulfill all of our promises towards you. With their support, more content, potentially more platforms and even a level editor are now on the horizon (see below).

"We both agree that Iron Harvest is a great opportunity to make a mark on the RTS genre and to release something special. We’re super happy to have found a team that is so committed to the project!"

