Remedy Had Started Development on Alan Wake 2, 'It Didn't Pan Out'

Remedy Entertainment director of communications Thomas Puha speaking with VG24/7 announced the developer had started development on Alan Wake 2, however, it didn't work out.

"We were working on Alan Wake 2 years ago and it just didn’t pan out, so there’s nothing – we’re just booked solid for the next couple of years, really," said Puha. "We do own the Alan Wake IP, but it’s never quite as simple as that, but yeah, we do own it."





"A lot of the things that Remedy has done in the last five years is really about putting the company into a position where we have more control," Puha added. "I mean, the name [of the game] really comes almost from that, and it’s giving us, as a company, the opportunity to decide what happens when the game is out. So, of course, we’re always trying to build a franchise.

"We spent all that time creating the world and everything, and when you only do it for one game, it’s just a lot of work. We’ve got nothing against sequels, so definitely Control is something that we want to be working on in the future. But of course, the first game has to be as good as it can to even build that platform that we can make more, so that’s what we’re focused on."

Remedy is currently focused on developing Control, which will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on August 27.

