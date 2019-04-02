Path to Mnemosyne Release Date Revealed for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher Hidden Trap and developer Devlish Games announced Path to Mnemosyne will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on April 16 and on April 17 for the PS4 version in Europe for $9.99 / €9.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Immerse yourself into Path to Mnemosyne, a hypnotic adventure created within an infinite zoom! Walk the path, explore your mind and recover all lost memories by solving dozens of imaginative puzzles.

A mysterious story, a minimalist script and disturbing sounds and graphics, will make Path to Mnemosyne a bizarre and memorable gameplay experience for any player.

Will you be able to reach the end of the path?

Key Features:

Overwhelming graphic style.

Atmosphere that plays with your senses.

Dozens of puzzles to solve.

Simple controls, challenging challenges.

Open narrative.

