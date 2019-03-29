New PlayStation Releases Next Week - Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - News

/ 353 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. Nine games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

AngerForce: Reloaded, PS4 — Digital

Beat Blaster, PS VR — Digital

Far: Lone Sails, PS4 — Digital

Modern Tales: Age of Invention, PS4 — Digital

Monster Dynamite, PS4 — Digital

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, PS4 — Digital

Sephirothic Stories, PS4 — Digital

Skorecery, PS4 — Digital

Sword & Fairy 6, PS4 — Digital

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles