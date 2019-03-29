New Xbox Releases Next Week - Bow to Blood: Last Captain Standing - News

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. Eight games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

Far: Lone Sails

AngerForce: Reloaded

Zaccaria Pinball

Bow to Blood: Last Captain Standing

Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey

Smoots World Cup Tennis

Modern Tales: Age of Invention

Royal Roads

