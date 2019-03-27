Granblue Fantasy: Relink Development Update - News

/ 216 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

A development update for Granblue Fantasy: Relink has been provided in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. The comes following news that Platinum Games was no longer helping co-develop the game.





Read the information below via Gematsu:

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is currently in development at Cygames Osaka.

When Cygames Osaka first took over, development speed temporarily decreased, but now Cygames Osaka alone has secured a development system with the same number of staff that it had when the game was being co-developed by Platinum Games.

As the number of development staff will continue to increase, development speed is expected to further increase.

Cygames is confident players will enjoy the game, and asks that everyone please look forward to it.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is in development for the PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles