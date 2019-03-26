Team17 to Publish Metroidvania Game Monster Sanctuary - News

/ 185 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Team17 has announced it will publish the upcoming monster collecting Metroidvania game Monster Sanctuary for Windows PC.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Monster Sanctuary to the Team17 Games Label," said Team17 Group CEO Debbie Bestwick. "Moi Rai Games have created an amazing game which already has a passionate community behind it. It’s a really compelling experience for gamers of all ages and we’re excited to be helping Moi Rai to realize their vision."

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Moi Rai Games founder Denis Sinner added, "We are delighted to be able to work with a publisher as prestigious and passionate as Team17. From classics like Worms to newer indie hits like The Escapists, we are happy to see Monster Sanctuary join the Team17 line-up. Thanks to Team17, we are able to focus, improve and add a level of polish to our game that we never dreamt of when we first started developing it in our free time. We are confident that together we will deliver the best possible version of Monster Sanctuary."

Here is an overview of the game:

Choose your spectral familiar and follow in your ancestors’ footsteps to become a Monster keeper and save the Monster Sanctuary.

Embark on an epic adventure using the powers of the monsters you collect, and the team you build, to unlock an ever-expanding world. On your quest to become the ultimate Monster Keeper you’ll unravel the cause of a mystery that threatens the peace between humans and monsters.

Key Features:

Explore a Metroidvania-inspired world. The powers of your monsters will allow you to explore and expand the world. Cut down vines, smash down walls and glide over gaps- all with the help of your monsters.

The powers of your monsters will allow you to explore and expand the world. Cut down vines, smash down walls and glide over gaps- all with the help of your monsters. Assemble your team. Hatch collect and train monsters from across the world and build your team. Every monster has a unique skill tree to allow you to customize and tailor your party.

Hatch collect and train monsters from across the world and build your team. Every monster has a unique skill tree to allow you to customize and tailor your party. Clash in tactical three-versus-three combat. Strategically order your attacks for maximum efficiency, stacking your blows to create combos.Grind and find the best combo to earn the rarest monster eggs!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles