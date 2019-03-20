Adventure Game Lost Ember Release Date Revealed, Switch Version Announced - News

Developer Mooneye Studios announced the exploration adventure game, Lost Ember, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on July 19.

View the release date announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

With a wolf as your main character and a determined companion on your side, you will unveil a story of loyalty, despair and betrayal that led to the fall of a whole world.

Your spirit companion–once part of an ancient civilization–now guides you through a world that nature has reclaimed. Together you will find memories scattered throughout the land that will help you understand what happened to the old world and to your companion.

Your ability to possess every animal in the world enables you to explore the world in a lot of different perspectives to find hidden secrets and places that played a role in the fall of this world and hold important memories.

Key Features:

Play as a noble wolf with the magical abilities to inhabit a menagerie of creatures and explore the land, sea, earth and skies of this ancient world.

with the magical abilities to inhabit a menagerie of creatures and explore the land, sea, earth and skies of this ancient world. Possess all manners of animals from soaring as an eagle, to digging as a mole, climbing like a mountain goat to swimming like a fish, plus plenty more from hummingbirds to ducks, many with their own unique abilities.

from soaring as an eagle, to digging as a mole, climbing like a mountain goat to swimming like a fish, plus plenty more from hummingbirds to ducks, many with their own unique abilities. Reveal an epic plot that weaves folklore, myth and legend to tell the story of a once mighty empire now lost to the ravages of time.

that weaves folklore, myth and legend to tell the story of a once mighty empire now lost to the ravages of time. Experience a truly organic world from densely wooded forests to barren deserts, gargantuan canyon valleys to lush rainforest canopies, archaic temples to colorful coral reefs.

from densely wooded forests to barren deserts, gargantuan canyon valleys to lush rainforest canopies, archaic temples to colorful coral reefs. Five-to-six hours of adventuring gameplay to become engrossed in.

