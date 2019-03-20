Nintendo Switch Spring 2019 Japanese Commercials Released - News

199 Views

posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo has released four new Nintendo Switch Japanese commercials for spring 2019. Each commercial is 30 seconds long and features several games for the platform.

View them below:

