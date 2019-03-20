Wizard of Legend Sky Palace Update Out Now - News

posted 2 hours ago

Developer Contingent99 has released Sky Palace update for Wizard of Legend. The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

View the change log below:

----------- Quick Overview -----------

New Sky Palace stage

Wind Sovereign Shuu joins the Magic Council

Over 20 new arcana and 20 new signatures

Endless Mode

Over 35 new relics

3 new outfits

New enemies

And more!

----------- Change Log -----------

UI

Description of arcana and relics in shops are now displayed in a pop up when you walk up to them

Training dummies now display total damage done when they reset to original position

Added UI notice to show when relics are lost

Arcana

5 new basic arcana

5 new dash arcana

12 new standard arcana

22 new signatures

Lowered cost of signatures in Lanova Plaza to 50

Minor adjustments to existing arcana (see below)

Relics

28 new relics

9 new run modifier cursed relics

Minor adjustments to existing relics (see below)

Outfits

3 new outfits

Enemies

Wind Sovereign Shuu added to the Magic Council

Elemental variations of lancers

Zoner enemies

Macho Ghoul

Crush Colossus mini boss

Laser Cyclops

Blob Barrager

Roller Blob

Air elemental versions of rogue, mage, knight, archer, and lancer

Mimics

Super Archer now does extra strafe attacks based on difficulty level

NPCs

New NPC in the Chaos Trials that helps gather gems

Nox now sells special cursed relics in Lanova Plaza (must clear Chaos Trials once)

Mysterious Timekeeper NPC that enables endless mode (must clear Chaos Trials once)

Stages

Sky Palace stage

All stores and NPCs in the Chaos Trials now spawn a portal to the start of the stage until the mini boss room is discovered

90+ new room variations

Minor new variations to stage props

Versus

2 new arenas

Minor Arcana Adjustments

Absolute Finale cooldown reduced

Searing Rush cooldown reduced

Spike Track cooldown reduced

Ion Spike cooldown reduced

Frost Feint cooldown reduced

Voltaic Needle attack box adjusted to make it easier to hit

Exploding Fireball's signature version now burns on the final explosion

Mentis Imperium damage increased, cooldown lowered, and knockback increased

Toxic Bolas damage increased, poison level increased, root duration increased

Earthquake Axe now executes faster and causes less knockback

Embracing Vines now spawns a second row even when not empowered. Cooldown increased and root duration lowered

Minor Relic Adjustments

Friendship Bracelet now works even when only 1 player equips it (but with lowered effectiveness). It now also prevents PvP events after boss fights

Broken Plague Flask effects doubled and moved to Nox's store in Lanova Plaza

Large Red Button lowered health penalty and moved to Nox's store in Lanova Plaza

Abhorrent Cologne effects increased and moved to Nox's store in Lanova Plaza

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

