Wizard of Legend Sky Palace Update Out Now

Developer Contingent99 has released Sky Palace update for Wizard of Legend. The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.
View the change log below:
----------- Quick Overview -----------
- New Sky Palace stage
- Wind Sovereign Shuu joins the Magic Council
- Over 20 new arcana and 20 new signatures
- Endless Mode
- Over 35 new relics
- 3 new outfits
- New enemies
- And more!
----------- Change Log -----------
UI
- Description of arcana and relics in shops are now displayed in a pop up when you walk up to them
- Training dummies now display total damage done when they reset to original position
- Added UI notice to show when relics are lost
Arcana
- 5 new basic arcana
- 5 new dash arcana
- 12 new standard arcana
- 22 new signatures
- Lowered cost of signatures in Lanova Plaza to 50
- Minor adjustments to existing arcana (see below)
Relics
- 28 new relics
- 9 new run modifier cursed relics
- Minor adjustments to existing relics (see below)
Outfits
- 3 new outfits
Enemies
- Wind Sovereign Shuu added to the Magic Council
- Elemental variations of lancers
- Zoner enemies
- Macho Ghoul
- Crush Colossus mini boss
- Laser Cyclops
- Blob Barrager
- Roller Blob
- Air elemental versions of rogue, mage, knight, archer, and lancer
- Mimics
- Super Archer now does extra strafe attacks based on difficulty level
NPCs
- New NPC in the Chaos Trials that helps gather gems
- Nox now sells special cursed relics in Lanova Plaza (must clear Chaos Trials once)
- Mysterious Timekeeper NPC that enables endless mode (must clear Chaos Trials once)
Stages
- Sky Palace stage
- All stores and NPCs in the Chaos Trials now spawn a portal to the start of the stage until the mini boss room is discovered
- 90+ new room variations
- Minor new variations to stage props
Versus
- 2 new arenas
Minor Arcana Adjustments
- Absolute Finale cooldown reduced
- Searing Rush cooldown reduced
- Spike Track cooldown reduced
- Ion Spike cooldown reduced
- Frost Feint cooldown reduced
- Voltaic Needle attack box adjusted to make it easier to hit
- Exploding Fireball's signature version now burns on the final explosion
- Mentis Imperium damage increased, cooldown lowered, and knockback increased
- Toxic Bolas damage increased, poison level increased, root duration increased
- Earthquake Axe now executes faster and causes less knockback
- Embracing Vines now spawns a second row even when not empowered. Cooldown increased and root duration lowered
Minor Relic Adjustments
- Friendship Bracelet now works even when only 1 player equips it (but with lowered effectiveness). It now also prevents PvP events after boss fights
- Broken Plague Flask effects doubled and moved to Nox's store in Lanova Plaza
- Large Red Button lowered health penalty and moved to Nox's store in Lanova Plaza
- Abhorrent Cologne effects increased and moved to Nox's store in Lanova Plaza
