New Nintendo Releases This Week - Fate/Extella Link, Unravel Two - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 230 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 18 games in total will release this week.
Here is the full list of games:
March 18
- Turok
March 19
- American Ninja Warrior: Challenge
- Fate/Extella Link
- Symmetry
March 20
- Assault On Metaltron
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Super Kickers League
March 21
- Azure Saga: Pathfinder Deluxe Edition
- Block-a-Pix Deluxe
- Grand Prix Story
- Reptilian Rebellion
- Rogue Bit
- StarDrone
- Super Phantom Cat: Remake
- Witch & Hero
March 22
- Peasant Knight
- Sushi Time!
- Unravel Two
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
