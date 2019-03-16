New Nintendo Releases This Week - Fate/Extella Link, Unravel Two - News

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the Nintendo Switch. 18 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

March 18

Turok

March 19

American Ninja Warrior: Challenge

Fate/Extella Link

Symmetry

March 20

Assault On Metaltron

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Super Kickers League

March 21

Azure Saga: Pathfinder Deluxe Edition

Block-a-Pix Deluxe

Grand Prix Story

Reptilian Rebellion

Rogue Bit

StarDrone

Super Phantom Cat: Remake

Witch & Hero

March 22

Peasant Knight

Sushi Time!

Unravel Two

