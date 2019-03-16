New PlayStation Releases This Week - Fate/Extella Link, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation VR in the US. 11 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Alwa’s Awakening, PS4 — Digital

American Ninja Warrior, PS4 — Digital

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon Every Buddy! Bundle, PS4 — Digital

Cube Zone, PS4 — Digital

Fate/Extella Link, PS4, PS Vita — Digital, Retail

The Messenger, PS4 — Digital

Peasant Knight, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, PS4 — Digital, Retail

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Super Kickers League, PS4 — Digital

War Theatre, PS4 — Digital (Cross-Buy)

