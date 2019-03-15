Futuristic Arena Game Gravity Heroes Announced for PS4, X1, Steam - News

Brazilian developer Studica Solution has announced fast-paced 2D futuristic arena game, Gravity Heroes, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch this fall.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Story:

A long time ago, men and synthetics lived in conflict. At this time rumors of a great war were emerging, so human leaders and synthetic leaders reached an agreement and made a peace alliance.

Synthetics, as they are called, are intelligent and independent systems (or robots) capable of reproducing and living together, as well as humans and other beings. Many humans fear the existence of synthetics and refuse to relate with them, as they consider them only as programmed machines. In response to the prejudice, synthetic rights advocacy groups were created.

Despite the small conflicts, the vast majority of men and synthetics live in peace and do not cause great uproar, but in recent days, strange cases have been reported in several different places on the planet. Groups of synthetics are revolting and attacking the population. The heroes Gravity Heroes have been activated and the mission is to neutralize and investigate what could be causing this mysterious revolt.

Gravity Heroes:

It’s a fast-paced 2D futuristic arena game, where heroes called Gravity Heroes fight, controlling gravity, for peace between men and machines.

To bring the feeling of nostalgia,the game follows a pixel art style. Its futuristic appearance as seen in the 90s, should also be apparent in the art of the scenarios, characters, items and interface, i.e., items will have more mechanical parts, screws, electrical wiring and LED lights.

Key Features:

The ground is not enough for our heroes, change gravity and play on the walls or even the ceiling!

There are 25 different enemies organized in waves ready to defeat you.

Don’t worry we will boost your abilities with plenty of items, weapons and power-ups.

If this is not enough you can invite your friends and play up to four players to defeat the mightiest of the bosses!

Or play against them in the versus mode, and prove who is the true master of gravity!

Enjoy our nostalgic styles of art and soundtracks.

