DayZ Launches for Xbox One Later This Month - News

/ 150 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Bohemia Interactive announced DayZ will launch for the Xbox One on March 27. It has been on Xbox Game Preview since August 2018.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Prowl the streets of Cheranus, crafting your own survival story, in stunning 4K.

Unlike the traditional “zombie,” the hostile humanoid A.I. in the DayZ universe are very much alive. They are angry, screaming, filthy, fast A.I. you encounter throughout the Chernarusian countryside and can be killed with shots to the body, rather than just head shots. Don’t worry, player character in DayZ are immune to this virus, and will not turn into zombies when bitten.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles