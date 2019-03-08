New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Retakes the Top Spot on the Swiss Charts - Sales

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has retaken the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the ninth week of 2019.

Far Cry: New Dawn remains in second in its third week, while last weeks top game, Anthem, drops to third.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 9, 2019:

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Far Cry: New Dawn Anthem Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Metro Exodus Super Mario Party FIFA 19 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Jump Force Red Dead Redemption II

