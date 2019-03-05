GWENT: The Witcher Card Game Crimson Curse Expansion Release Date Revealed - News

/ 411 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

CD Projekt RED announced the Crimson Curse expansion for GWENT: The Witcher Card Game will launch on March 28.

View the expansion teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the expansion:

The Blood Moon is rising. This is a time of the Crimson Curse, a time of madness and despair. A dark ritual performed by a mighty higher vampire Dettlaff turns the moon blood red, corrupting the land and its inhabitants. No one is safe and there’s nowhere to run — new breeds of monsters are awaking from their slumber, thirsting for blood. Will you join Dettlaff in his quest for revenge and destruction or choose to fight back and protect the innocents?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles