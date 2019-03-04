The Last of Us Part II Character Model is Stunning - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 1,291 Views
The Last of Us Part II Lead Character Artist Soa Lee has released a character model for the game that showcases what can be done with the PlayStation 4.
View it below:
The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PlayStation 4.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Character model confirmed!
Looks awesome :-D
No color version?
So naughty dog has finally caught up with guerrilla games level of character detail :D ... and surpassed them it seems.
Guerrilla might still be ahead, specialy with the colab with Kojima Productions, we won't know till we see Death Stranding and Horizon 2 tough.
Looking at this picture closely I think it may not be as good as I first though, comparing to my close ups of aloy and other Horizon characters I think they are still playing catch up here or at least par for the course, the only big difference is the facial texture and pores, detail around the eyes and smoothness of polygons are a good deal better on Horizon and I know we are judging faces here but the clothes are a massive step down and this being black and white it's hard to tell how this will come together. This is a render that seems to be months old if not we'll over a year, hopefully they have done on bounds by then. All in all this seems to be about the level Decima produced with Until dawn if not a tad cleaner.
