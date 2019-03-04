The Last of Us Part II Character Model is Stunning - News

The Last of Us Part II Lead Character Artist Soa Lee has released a character model for the game that showcases what can be done with the PlayStation 4.

View it below:

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PlayStation 4.

Thanks Reddit.

